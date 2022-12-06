Not Available

The Adventures of Kit Carson, proved a popular Western in the early 1950s, geared for the children's market, although there was very little historical fact in this series about the real Kit Carson, famous Indian Scout and explorer of the Western Frontier. Kit Carson and El Toro, his Mexican sidekick, roamed the Wild West, traveling from Wyoming to Texas during the 1880s, chasing desperadoes, tracking wild game, drinking coffee by their campfire, and delighting youthful audiences. This, of course, was historically inaccurate, since the real Kit Carson died in 1868 at age fifty-nine. At the time he was an Indian agent at Fort Lyon, Colorado.