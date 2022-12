Not Available

The Adventures of Ledo and Ix is a web series that began with three short films: The Adventures of Ledo and Ix (2009), Ledo and Ix Go To Town (2010), and Ledo and Ix Battle Epically (2011). The films played at Slamdance, Cinevegas, Rooftop Films, and many other festivals and screenings. There are currently 8 episodes in total.