The Adventures of Mickey and Donald

Mickey and Donald is a frame with classic designs of Disney characters. Was initially displayed from 1995 to 1998 within the Colossus and TV Angel Mix, then spent time off the air, because the SBT acquired rights to the Mickey drawings, from 1999 to 2004. In 2005 "Mickey and Donald" was brought back the TV Xuxa and then the TV Globinho. While on the globe in the 90s, the picture had another aperture other than the current: In the old opening appeared a scene from the episode "Magican Mickey", where it appears the Mickey Mouse doing magic and breaking an egg from which "ran" Donald Duck in the middle of the gem, as the current opening show various scenes from different episodes, with characters dancing.