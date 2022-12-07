Not Available

The Adventures of Peter Pan

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The anime starts with Wendy having a dream about Peter Pan rescuing her and having a sword fight with Captain Hook. Wendy and her two brothers later on the episode go to Never Never land and Wendy becomes the 'mother' of the Lost boys. Throughout the series a romance blooms between Peter and Wendy as they go on fights with pirates . The last half of the series go to a different direction then the original story line and also introduce a new character ( Princess Luna ) who becomes an important part of the last episodes.

Cast

Noriko HidakaPeter Pan (voice)
Naoko MatsuiWendy Darling (voice)
Chikao OhtsukaCaptain Hook (voice)
Sumi ShimamotoTinkerbell (voice)
Kyooko HamuraJohn Darling (voice)
Maria KawamuraTiger Lily (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images