The Adventures of Raggedy Ann and Andy is an American animated TV series that aired 17 September 1988 and ended in 1990. It is based on the dolls Raggedy Ann and Andy by Johnny Gruelle. The plot involved a little girl's Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls that would come to life when no humans were present in her bedroom, and they would be whisked off to a parallel world to save its inhabitants from the villain, an evil but inept sorcerer known as Cracklin. Also aiding Ann and Andy were two of the little girl's other stuffed animals, a panda with a faux-British accent known as Grouchy Bear and a stuffed rabbit known as Sunny Bunny. Sometimes they would be joined by more modern toys such as robots or toy soldiers. Often the plot involved the toys helping children in such places as Ancient Egypt or a Native American tribe.