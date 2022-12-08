Not Available

The Adventures of Rupert Bear is a 70’s Children’s TV puppet show. The characters were created in 1920 by Mary Tourtell as a comic strip for the Daily Express Newspaper. He was so popular that during World War II the British Government asked the Daily Express to keep him going for the public morale. He eventually made it to our screens in 1970 via the capable hands of Mary Turner and John Read for ATV. Mary sculpted Rupert, who was based on the annual covers that show him as solid flesh and blood, unlike the drawings inside of it. She and her team of puppeteers had worked on other TV puppet productions before Rupert.