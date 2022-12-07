Not Available

"The Adventures of Sam" is an action/adventure series set in the 19th century, a time when the world was excited by the discoveries of strange and faraway places. Sam is a 14 year old orphan boy who escapes from the colony of Sydney in a quest to find his rebellious older brother Tom. He is unofficially adopted by Captain Billy Branscombe, master of a merchant sailing ship, and his 13 year old daughter Bridie. Together they sail the world encountering all kinds of people, incidents and escapades. rebellions in China, crocodiles and headhunters in Borneo, slave traders in the Pacific Islands - these experiences and more provide the backdrop that tests Sam's courage and ability and challenge his determination to overcome the obstacles thrown in his path.