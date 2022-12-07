Not Available

G'day Sit back and follow... The Adventures of Skippy Now Sonny Hammond is all grown up and in charge of a National Wildlife Park on the Gold Coast, Queensland. He and his children, Lou and Jerry and housekeeper Thelma live in the Habitat. Join Skippy, the lovable kangaroo, on her adventures in the "land down under". He teams up with her friends to foil the likes of animal smugglers, repellant rustlers, and even runaway convicts. Skippy the kangaroo in this series was a direct descendant from the Skippy the kangaroo from the original series. Filmed at Movie World on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Also check out: Skippy the original TV series of Sonny as a child and his family living in New South Wales at the Waratah National Park. The Intruders (1969) which was produced after the original series ended.