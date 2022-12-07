The Adventures of Spot

Not Available

Spot, a young puppy, was first conceived by writer Eric Hill as a bedtime story for is son in 1978, and the first Spot book came out in 1980. Since then, Spot has grown in popularity. The show first made an appearance on BBC somewhere between 1986 and 1987, and is now fully available on video. The show follows Spot as he plays with his friends and family and learns new things. Other main characters in the show includes Spot's mum Sally, Spot's dad Sam, Tom the Crocodile, Steve the Monkey, and Helen the hippo.