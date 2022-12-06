The Adventures of T-Rex

We're in Rep City and chaos is constantly being threatened by the dastardly schemes of BIG BOSS GRAVES, owner of the PLANTATION night club, and his band of hench-reptiles, who are trying to over-run the city. In circumstances like these a town needs something bigger and better, tougher and stronger, smarter and wiser than the Federal Authorities - there is only one way to turn and that is to call in... five stand-up comics!!! It may seem unlikely, but these brothers are no ordinary comics. Apart from their inexhaustible supply of laughs and practical jokes each has his own special talents: BUGSY (purple) is the leader, BERNIE (blue) is the numbers-rex with legs like steel springs, BUCK (yellow) is the smooth talker whose jaws packs a real crunch, BUBBA (green) has a super-powerful tail that never misses a beat, and BRUNO (pink) a right arm so strong that no frisbee's safe when he is around. Put'em all together and what do you get? The one and only T-REX
