Teenage Alec Ramsey travels around the world on the horserace circuit with his wild stallion, The Black, and trainer Henry Daley. Alec is the only one who can ride The Black, and The Black never loses a race. The theme song lyrics: You hear it calling, You can't deny, Cause when it calls, You know you're gonna fly. It's all around you, It fills your wings, You and I, we know the wind. It's you and I together, Racing with the wind, We'll spread our wings, How we're gonna fly. And you and I together, We can find our dreams. You and I we know the wind, You and I we know the wind. You and I together, We can find our dreams. You and I we know the wind, You and I we know the wind. The Adventures of the Black Stallion was a Canada/France/New Zealand co-production and was filmed on location in British Columbia, Canada, as well as France and New Zealand.