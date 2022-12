Not Available

Based on the main character from the book the Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The little prince lives on his planet with a rose girl. He also has 3 volcanoes, one extinct and some baobab trees. The little prince does get lonely with no one to talk to so he catches a flaming comets to travel all over the universe specially to his favourite planet, Earth. He is always on the search for new and exciting adventures