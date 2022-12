Not Available

Dazzling six-part series telling the full story of African music and the political and social pressures that led to it's development. Episode 1: WEST AFRICA: Praise Singers and Superstars. Episode 2: SOUTH AFRICA: Rhythms of Resistance. Episode 3: COASTAL SOUNDS: Sierra Leone to Cameroon. Episode 4: CENTRAL AFRICA: Congo Jive. Episode 5:LUSOPHONE AFRICA: The Lisbon Legacy. Episode 6: NORTH AFRICA: Rai Rebels and Desert Blues.