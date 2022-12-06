The Agatha Christie Hour

Not Available

This ten episode program was based on ten short stories written by Agatha Christie but with wide-ranging themes. Some were romances, several had supernatural themes, and a couple were youthful adventures. They were set in the England of the nineteen twenties and thirties, and much care was taken to present them as authentically as possible, with great attention to detail. Their common link was that all came from the talented pen of Agatha Christie, all were entertaining, and each program was carefully crafted and well cast, with many of the best of Britain's actors represented.