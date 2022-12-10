The Agency

Not Available

Dicle finds herself in an agency when she comes to Istanbul dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. There’s only place for stars, ego wars, greed, fame, money, hope and disappointment here. As Dicle struggles to exist in this glamorous world without losing her way... Her broken family ties start to bleed again. Her father who abandoned them before she was born is now one of the sharks of the industry and they are working in the same agency. And the magical lights of cinema start to shed light on Dicle’s first love.