THE AGENT is the real-life Jerry Maguire… a documentary series following four top sports agents as they navigate the cutthroat world of professional football. The series will provide an inside look at America’s biggest sports obsession and will deliver exclusive access that will show viewers the money. Highlighting relentless ambition, ruthless pressure and the high-stakes of the pursuit, sports agents, Jeff Guerriero, Peter Schaffer, Sunny Shah and Ed Wasielewski reveal how far they are willing to go to recruit the top football talent with hopes of getting them drafted.