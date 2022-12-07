The Airlift

Not Available

Two-part historic drama about a difficult love affair between a German woman and an American soldier during the Berlin Airlift. After her husband Axel has been considered dead, Luise Kielberg has to survive as single mother of a 12-year-old boy in Postwar Berlin. At the beginning of the Soviet Blockade in 1948, she works as waitress at the Tempelhof Airport and gets to know General William Turner, one of the most influential aides of General Clay to organize the American airlifts. Luise becomes his personal secretary and falls in love with him, but suddenly Axel returns...