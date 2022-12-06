Not Available

Welcome to The Alaskans guide at TV Tome. When gold was discovered in the Yukon in the 1890's, thousands of hopeful prospectors headed north for a chance at becoming rich. The easiest passage to the Yukon was through the small Alaskan port town of Skagway, which quickly exploded into a sprawling boom town, offering almost everything a miner could want, for a price. Adventurers Silky Harris and Reno McKee have arrived in this town looking to make their fortunes. Not mining for gold, but by catering to and fleecing the hardy, hard-living miners who pass through town. Language: English Color: Black and White Sound Mix: Mono (RCA Sound System)