The Alastair Campbell Diaries

Documentary about the political life of Alastair Campbell, once the closest ally of Tony Blair. Archive footage of the most pivotal events from Blair's premiership, and readings from his memoirs provide an insight into British politics from the press secretary once labelled 'the second most powerful man in the country'. This episode traces Campbell’s transformation from sympathetic political journalist to fill-time adviser to the prime minister. It tells the story of the internal rows and fights, the inside story of the general election, and ends with news of the death of Princess Diana.