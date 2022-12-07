The Alps - Realm of the Golden Eagle

Not Available

Nature Documentary hosted by Andrew Golder. 1.200 kilometres of massive chains of rock form the most famous mountain range in the world. Rising from the sea at Nice, reaching tens of thousands of peaks, the Alps fade away again to the south of Vienna. In between, stretching out in a wide curve, is a fascinating world - familiar with it's legendary summits, surprising in it's natural diversity. Following more than 5 years of production and with opulent use of time lapse cameras, aerials and specialised film equipment, a completely new view of the Alps has emerged with peaks reaching for the Heavens but yet with still secrets. This series was the winner at several wildlife film festivals around the world.