The Amazing 80's will look at all the big events in music, sport, fashion, politics and technology from Australia and around the world, including original interviews with major figures of the time. We will relive Australia’s shock America’s Cup win, the disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain (featuring an exclusive interview with Lindy Chamberlain), Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding, the boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the birth of State of Origin and MTV, see how the Swans came to Sydney, and tell the amazing story of Apple and Steve Jobs. The series features over 60 interviews with prominent 1980s figures and commentators, including Malcolm Fraser, America’s Cup-winning skipper John Bertrand, Paul Hogan, Gold Logie winners Rowena Wallace (“Pat the Rat”), Bert Newton and Ray Martin, Lisa Wilkinson, Richard Wilkins and Derryn Hinch. Plus international stars like Jane Fonda, Larry Hagman, Linda Gray, Joan Collins, Steven Tyler, Steve Wozniak, Richard Branson and Michael J. Fox.