Four siblings work as agents for the World Organization of Human Protection, otherwise known as WOOHP. Lee, Megan, Marc and Tony Clark all attend Southdale Junior High School and seem to be normal kids in every way -- except that they fight crime. Even their parents are unaware of the kids' unusual activities. Jerry Lewis, founder and chief of the organization, briefs the spies on their missions and doles out the gadgetry they'll need to take on evil.