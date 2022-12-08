Not Available

Kristina Kuzmi has been passionate about cooking her entire life. In "The Ambush Cook," Kuzmi? ambushes people from their everyday lives and takes them to her kitchen for an intervention in home cooking. From married moms addicted to frozen foods and take-out, to single bachelors who still go to mom's house for dinner every single night, as varied as Kuzmi?'s guests may be they all have one thing in common: they fear the kitchen! Kuzmi? takes a no-nonsense approach to tackling the many issues that cause people to give up on cooking. From braised short ribs to pistachio crusted tilapia, her recipes are tasty enough to satisfy the most discerning palate, yet simple enough for anyone to follow. Failure is not an option in Kuzmi?'s kitchen. Her goal is to fill the world with better cooks, one ambush at a time.