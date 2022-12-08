The American Baking Competition

Not Available

10 bakers were chosen from a nationwide search of amateur bakers at local casting bake-offs. Proving the joy of bakings broad appeal, the six female and four male home bakers have varied lives and jobs, including a firefighter, photographer, homemaker, attorney, advertiser, home health care provider, college student, retiree, project manager and a baking enthusiast trying to go pro. Each week these passionate home bakers competing in three unique challenges, Signature Bake, Technical Bake and Showstopper Bake. The contestant who out-bakes the rest is that week's Star Baker, while the one whose creations fail to impress is eliminated. The final challenge will be between the three remaining contestants, one of whom will go on to be crowned the best amateur baker in America and win the $250,000 grand prize. The winner will also be awarded a publishing contract with Simon & Schuster to publish their own cookbook with Gallery Books.