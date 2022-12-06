Not Available

"The producers of Erin Brockovich bring a modern coming-of-age story to television with the personal and professional travails of a young vice-consul in London's U.S. Embassy. called The American Embassy. By day, Emmy Brody, a Midwest gal thrust into the non-stop pulse of London, serves as a life raft for American travelers in need of help. By night, her personal adventures include a complicated love triangle between a CIA courier and a Royal! " (Fox Press Release) Previously titled Emma Brody, the show premiered on March 2002 while Ally McBeal went in hiatus. Fox Broadcast History March 2002 - April 2002 --- Mondays 9:00 PM