Norbert and Daggett are two fun loving beaver brothers, who had to leave home when their mum had a new litter. Now in their own chill palace of a home, Norb and Dag can stay up as late as they want, watch late night movies and eat what they want, but living on your own isn't always a blast... Like most brothers Dag and Norb are close and have their fare share of ups and downs. When they're down they sure are a couple of Angry Beavers!