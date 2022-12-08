The Animated New Testament

Not Available

The relationship between Jewish Messianic prophecies and the foundation ofChristianity is presented through the life, miracles and parable teachings of Jesus of Nazareth. Core Christian beliefs such assalvation, prayer, Jesus' crucifixion, resurrection, ascension andultimate return are also brought to life in these compelling animatedstories. Finally, the spread of Christian beliefs beyond Judea through the life of Saul of Tarsus, his conversion to Christianity and, as the Apostle Paul, his subsequent missionary journeys through Asia Minor and Europe.