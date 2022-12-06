Not Available

Welcome to The Ann Sothern Show guide at TV Tome. When the show began, Katy O'Connor was the assistant manager of the Bartley House, a swank, New York hotel. Her boss was manager Jason Macauley, a timid, elderly gentleman who was constantly bullied by his overbearing wife, Flora. Other members of the Bartley staff were Olive Smith, Katy's secretary, roomate and best friend; Johnny, the young bellboy who had a crush on Katy; and Paul, the suave French room clerk. After a brief twenty-three episodes the show underwent radical changes...Jason Macauley was transferred to the Calcutta Bartley, departing with his wife. His replacement was James Devery, a younger and somewhat thick-headed manager who was always getting carried away with some new idea. Playing Mr. Devery was Don Porter, who had previously been seen with Ann in "Private Secretary", her first series. Porter was brought on because it was felt his chemistry with Ann was unmatched and the show would be all the bette