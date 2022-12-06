The Aphrodite Inheritance

Not Available

When British Engineer Barry Collier is injured in an accident in Cyprus his brother David flies out only to find he has died. It soon becomes apparent that Barry Collier was involved with some very strange people. And before he knows it, David has some strange experiences of his own. Could it have something to do with the photo of a stone carved with hieroglyphics? Who are the intriguing characters that seem to be pulling David Collier's strings and appear and disappear at will? Businessman Eugene Hellman, the barman Charalambos, the brigand Basileos and the very beautiful Helene. Can it really be that the gods and goddesses of ancient Greece are playing games with him?