The Apprentice (IE)

The Apprentice is an Irish reality television series, in which a group of 14 aspiring businessmen and women compete for the chance to win a job as "apprentice" to businessman Bill Cullen. Each week the candidates take part in a task set by Bill. Each team will have a Project Manager who managers that group for that task. The team that performs the best will win a reward and avoid the boardroom. The loosing team will be summoned to the boardroom where their project manager will be forced to pick two people in their team tol join them in the boardroom where one of them will be fired.