The goal of The Apprentice was to find the best business man or woman to join Donald Trump in his organization. Now, from the people who brought you The Apprentice, Survivor, The Contender, and The Restaurant, they bring you The Apprentice: Martha Stewart where the goal is for Martha Stewart to find the best homemaker like her to head one of her businesses. This show is nothing like "Wickedly Perfect where they almost spoof on Martha Stewart, where this show will be grueling for the contestants.Who will be Martha Stewart's Apprentice?