The Apprentice New Zealand is a New Zealand reality television series that aired on TV2 16 February to 11 May 2010. It features Terry Serepisos, Wellington based multi-millionaire property developer, as the chief executive officer. The series' winner, Thomas Ben, received a $200,000 package consisting of a $100,000 salary, A BMW and accommodation. Thomas began work at Terry Serepisos' property development company Century City in July 2010.