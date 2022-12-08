Not Available

    SundanceTV presents its new original series THE APPROVAL MATRIX, hosted by comedian Neal Brennan — co-creator of Chappelle’s Show and recurring director for Inside Amy Schumer. Inspired by New York Magazine’s pop culture roundup, THE APPROVAL MATRIX is a funny, provocative talk show about our current cultural obsession. For six weekly episodes, Brennan and a panel of insiders/celebrities/critics will hilariously debate today’s most controversial entertainment/news items. Executive produced by Rory Albanese (The Daily Show) and Ish Entertainment’s Michael Hirschorn (Best Week Ever).

