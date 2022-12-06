Not Available

Here come The Aquabats! The first musical, crime-fighting supergroup in history! Traveling the land in their trusty, super custom tour vehicle, the BattleTram, The Aquabats are just your average rock band trying to save the world from EVIL and total destruction! Every week "The Aquabats! Super Show!" features a new live-action adventure, a mix of animation sequences, television commercial parodies, and live concert footage to combat the powers of EVIL in their never-ending quest to destroy boredom and seek justice for all!