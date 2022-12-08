Not Available

As revolution shakes the Arab world, a series of films explore the roots of the uprisings and ask 'what next'? As protest and revolution shake the Arab world, a new series of films documents the Arab awakening. Seven one-hour long programmes offer fresh insights into what happened in the region and why, as well as into the lives unexpectedly altered by events. The first half of the series takes us behind the scenes of the Tunisian and Egyptian revolutions, with access to the people who made them happen. It pieces together the jigsaw of events as they played out in the media, in the corridors of power and on the ground. The second half stands back from events to debate their place in history, global politics and everyday life. We are surprised and entertained to hear those in the know expose how Arab dictators have held onto power for so long. And we are taken into the lives of people across the region, as they reveal their hopes, fears and expectations for the future.