The Arabian Nights Adventures of Sinbad

Sinbad is a young boy and the son of a famous merchant from Baghdad. Sinbad especially enjoys listening to the adventure stories of his uncle Ali who has brought Sinbad a strange speaking bird named Yasmina with him from his journeys. Sinbad decides to join his uncle and in hope of being a part of his uncle next adventure. After a giant whale attackes the boat, he ends up on a deserted island. Sinbad, who is separated from his uncle, begins the adventure alone with only Yasmina for company. When he returns home from his first adventures, he finds to his shock that his parents are missing, since they have gone to find him and were apparently lost at sea. With no formal ties left at home in Bagdad, Sinbad sets out again in search for adventure.