"The Archie Comedy Hour" was a one hour Saturday morning cartoon show which ran on CBS from 1969 to 1970. The show was a follow-up to the previous season's top-rated half-hour show "The Archie Show" (which had a 55 percent audience share and was the top-rated show for the 1968-1969 Saturday morning season). The one hour show introduced a new Archie character to Saturday mornings: Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. The Sabrina character was inspired by the live-action character Samantha, the witch from the ABC live action primetime hit show, "Bewitched". Sabrina and her cast were featured in two segments on each show. Her shorts revolved around a family of witches who moved to Riverdale. Her cast included her stern Aunt Hilda, her bubbly Aunt Zelda, her magical pet cat Salem, her Cousin Ambrose (whose voice and mannerisms were inspired by comic actor Louis Nye), Miss Della, the powerful and the head witch, Sabrina's mortal