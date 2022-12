Not Available

Inspired by the beloved comic book series, The Archie Show chronicles the adventures of America's favorite redhead and his hip friends Betty, Veronica, Reggie and Jughead, plus their mascot Hot Dog. Watch as they sing, dane and laugh their way through the ups and downs, hits and misses of being teenagers. Every Episode of the popular series features an original song and dance by the Grooviest band in Riverdale and accross the USA!