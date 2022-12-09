Not Available

Railway expert and train enthusiast Tim Dunn explores the stunning architecture that lines the railway network in `The Architecture the Railways Built'. He visits stations made up of simple stone buildings, decorative Victorian grandeur, and striking glass and concrete structures, but he doesn't stop at visiting stations, as he explores every structure which owes its existence to the railway, including viaducts, railway hotels, tunnels, and the less obvious buildings such as homes, swimming pools, and Turkish baths.