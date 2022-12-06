The Armstrong Circle Theatre

Not Available

Armstrong Circle Theatre was one of the major dramatic anthology series of television's "Golden Age". ACT featured many original dramas and dealt with such sensitive subjects as mental illness and racial intolerance, occassionally alternating with spoofs and comedies. Many of these dramas were based on real life events, in 1957 ACT alternated weekly with The U.S. Steel Hour. The most common dramas were related to the COLD WAR. (ie. The Vanished, Thunder Over Berlin, Security Risk, The Spy Next Door, Crime Without a Country, Window to the West, Tunnel to Freedom, The Assassin, The Meanest Crime in the World, Sound of Violence, The Juke Box Rackets, Full Disclosure, The Antique Swindle, Smash-Up, The Thief of Charity among others. A highly entertaining series and a must see for fans of this genre. BROADCAST HISTORY June 1950 - June 1955: NBC, Tuesday 9:30 - 10:00 PM September 1955 - June 1957: NBC, Tues