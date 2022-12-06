Not Available

Welcome to The Army Show guide at TV Tome. This is a comedy based around a supply company Army Fort Bendix. The Army thought it was closed in 1974, but it has survived as a base full of slackers. When it is discovered, the Army sends in Lt. Brandford R. Handy (Craig Anton) and a new C.O. to whip them into shape. This disrupts the life-styles of Master Sgt. Dave Hopkins (David Anthony Higgins, "Ellen"), the base mechanic Corporal Rusty (Toby Huss, "King Of The Hill", "Nikki"), Pvt. John Ceaser (John Sencio), a pretty boy sentenced to a four-year term for hacking into the banking system, "Smart" Eddie (Brian Posehn, "Mission Hill"), a genius former postman who was recruited so that he can win stuff for the base on game shows, Ozzie, a simpleton, and Lana (Ivana Milavich), a ballsy and scary soldier. Dave is usually running scams, which Handy tries to stop, although the C.O. supports both of them.