The Arrangement is an American competitive reality television series featuring ten floral arrangers. The contestants face challenges in each episode to win the title of "America's Best Floral Designer" and win a prize package of a Smart Fortwo Passion Coupe and $25,000. The series began airing on Logo on October 4, 2010. Gigi Levangie Grazer and celebrity floral arranger Eric Buterbaugh host and serve as judges. In each episode the designers face a "Seedling Challenge" followed by a "Weedout Challenge". The bottom designers face a final head-to-head challenge after which a designer is eliminated.