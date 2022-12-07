Not Available

The Arrivals is a series of short videos that are aimed to show us all the religious signs that prove the foundation of all requirements for the existence of the Anti-Christ, Al Mahdi and the second coming of the Christ. Each episode proves a point. The series concentrates on the very basis of Muslim-Jew divide and goes to the olden times of Jesus Christ. The movie takes the help from Holy Quran, the Bible and the Torah. Each claim is well supported by documented facts that are well explained in the series. The series also brings many conspiracy theories to light which are prevalent these days. It analyses the advent of the new world order and the motives of the group that want it to be put into practice. The series doesn’t only address the muslims but it is a invitation to truth to all humankind. The series is not to propogate the muslim point of view about things rather it supports its claims from the holy books shared by the Jews and the Christians. The series aims at clearing the misconceptions between the Muslims and the west and evaluates the basis of this divide. The series uses English language to directly deliver the message to the Westerners. The West, if they approach properly, can form a clear and amazing image about Islam and the Middle East. The Arrivals just does that thing by using a style that’s welcoming and eye-opening for the truth seekers. Work Inspired by Hashemsfilms and of Course the Words of the Noble Qoran, The Holy Bible, and The Torah, The Arrivals is a Joint Production by truthseekers Noreagaaa and Achernahr. The series is not copyrighted so you are free to distribute it to your friends and pals so that the message of peace and truth can be spread to the mankind.