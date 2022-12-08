Not Available

In early 2011, production began on The Art Behind The Headshot. With the Fstoppers crew behind the cameras, we set out to make the most comprehensive tutorial ever created on headshot photography. This time around not only would I focus on my trademark high key white background and soft beauty lighting, but I would also share intimate details about what I consider my real photography secret: a keen understanding of the human face and the ability to coach people into interesting looks day in and day out. During my past career as a model, I became well aware of the importance of conveying interesting facial expressions while being photographed. From the moment I picked up a camera I decided that this must be the crux of my work and I have been honing this craft of coaching my subjects to produce realistic and flattering facial expressions ever since.