A look at creative fields that are outside the traditional definition of art. Each week, a new artistic medium is explored through profiles of boundary-pushing artists. Focusing on the celebrated as well as the undiscovered, this series explores the creative process behind each featured art form and uncovers how and why these artists do what they do. From graffiti artists and breakdancers to mixologists and comedians, each week "The Art Of" reveals the passion that keeps these artists motivated and inspired.