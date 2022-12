Not Available

For the past half century, arts programming has been one of the cornerstones of British public service television. This three-part series sees an illustrious line-up of luminaries, including David Attenborough, Joan Bakewell, Melvyn Bragg, Jonathan Miller, Jonathan Meades, Ken Russell, Brian Sewell and Alan Yentob, reflect on the contribution that arts programmes have made to our national broadcasting culture.