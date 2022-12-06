Not Available

Welcome to The Art of Being Nick guide at TV Tome. Scott Valentine reprised his role as environmental activist and artist Nick Moore from "Family Ties" for this very short-lived spinoff. More specifically, it ran as a pilot in 1986 and despite finishing second in its time slot, was not picked up by NBC. Note: This is the only web site on the internet that we know of that is dedicated to "The Art of Being Nick." You could look elsewhere, but your search shall be fruitless. This is the world's most complete "Nick" web site, but only by default.