The Art of More

The series follows a blue collar young man, Graham Connor, played by Christian Cooke, who leverages his way into this exclusive world by exploiting connections to antiquities smuggling rings he was exposed to as a soldier in Iraq. Cary Elwes stars as Arthur Davenport, a shrewd and eccentric world-class collector of art and illegal antiquities who mentors Connor. Quaid plays charismatic real estate shark/collector Samuel Brukner. Kate Bosworth plays Roxanna Whitney, daughter of the CEO of one of the two warring auction houses—and a leading account executive.