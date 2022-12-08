Not Available

The Art of Travel is a philosophical look at the ubiquitous but peculiar activity of travelling 'for pleasure', with thoughts on airports, landscapes, museums, holiday romances, photographs, exotic carpets and the contents of hotel mini-bars. This documentary by best selling author Alain de Botton mixes personal thought with insights drawn from some of the great figures of the past. Unlike existing commentaries on travel, it dares to ask what the point of travel might be and modestly suggests how we could learn to be less silently and guiltily miserable on our journeys.