In 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, has transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger's past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger's heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor's daughter, determined to become the colony's first female surgeon.