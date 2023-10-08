Not Available

The Artful Dodger

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Jeffrey Walker

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Television International

In 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, has transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger's past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger's heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor's daughter, determined to become the colony's first female surgeon.

Cast

Thomas Brodie-SangsterJack Dawkins
David ThewlisFagin
Maia MitchellLady Belle Fox
Damon HerrimanCaptain Gaines
Miranda Tapsell
Tim Minchin

